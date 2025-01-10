Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shridatta Bhandwaldar,Amit Nadekar, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities boasts an impressive AUM of ₹24629.65 crore. Under the guidance of Shridatta Bhandwaldar,Amit Nadekar, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of large and mid-cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Canara Robeco Emerging Equities evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities returned -4.06%, showing a negative delta of -2.19% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.98% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.35% -3.16% 3.51% 1 Year 24.47% 8.96% 15.51% 3 Years 52.93% 30.84% 22.09% 5 Years 168.79% 92.19% 76.60%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 10.77% Hotels & Motels 6.98% Auto & Truck Parts 6.27% Software & Programming 5.39% Consumer Financial Services 4.82% Retail (Apparel) 4.67% Recreational Products 4.63% Aerospace & Defense 4.29% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.03% Chemical Manufacturing 3.99% Construction Services 3.66% Audio & Video Equipment 3.65% Investment Services 3.52% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.4% Computer Services 3.37% Electric Utilities 2.46% Healthcare Facilities 2.38% Food Processing 2.06% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.73% Paper & Paper Products 1.58% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.49% Appliance & Tool 1.17% Construction - Raw Materials 1.13% Footwear 1.11% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.08% Communications Services 1.0% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.98% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.79% Jewelry & Silverware 0.66% Air Courier 0.64% Misc. Capital Goods 0.58% Airline 0.58% Metal Mining 0.38% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.36% Iron & Steel 0.25% Railroads 0.18% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.18% Restaurants 0.12%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.94, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.87 and 0.94, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.31% for one year, 12.95% for three years, and 18.33% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: