Canara Robeco Emerging Equities performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Canara Robeco Emerging Equities evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shridatta Bhandwaldar,Amit Nadekar, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities boasts an impressive AUM of 24629.65 crore. Under the guidance of Shridatta Bhandwaldar,Amit Nadekar, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of large and mid-cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Canara Robeco Emerging Equities evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities returned -4.06%, showing a negative delta of -2.19% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.98% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.35% -3.16% 3.51%
1 Year 24.47% 8.96% 15.51%
3 Years 52.93% 30.84% 22.09%
5 Years 168.79% 92.19% 76.60%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank6.94%
Indian Hotels Company5.35%
Trent4.67%
Bharat Electronics4.29%
Uno Minda4.00%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks10.77%
Hotels & Motels6.98%
Auto & Truck Parts6.27%
Software & Programming5.39%
Consumer Financial Services4.82%
Retail (Apparel)4.67%
Recreational Products4.63%
Aerospace & Defense4.29%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.03%
Chemical Manufacturing3.99%
Construction Services3.66%
Audio & Video Equipment3.65%
Investment Services3.52%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.4%
Computer Services3.37%
Electric Utilities2.46%
Healthcare Facilities2.38%
Food Processing2.06%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.73%
Paper & Paper Products1.58%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.49%
Appliance & Tool1.17%
Construction - Raw Materials1.13%
Footwear1.11%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.08%
Communications Services1.0%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.98%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.79%
Jewelry & Silverware0.66%
Air Courier0.64%
Misc. Capital Goods0.58%
Airline0.58%
Metal Mining0.38%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.36%
Iron & Steel0.25%
Railroads0.18%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.18%
Restaurants0.12%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.94, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.87 and 0.94, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.31% for one year, 12.95% for three years, and 18.33% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Navin Fluorine International0.21%14635951.35
Ge Vernova T&d India0.13%18034831.68
Devyani International0.12%182789530.21
NTPC0.10%70000025.46
Solar Industries India0.00%10141.09
Indian Bank0.00%2430.02

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Trent1891832.01693704.01150.94
KPIT Technologies6584530.06215680.0850.81
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company6710594.06443963.0795.16
Zomato2.7461709E72.6942998E7753.76
Tata Consumer4812112.04562573.0437.40
Mahindra & Mahindra1639773.01439773.0427.06
EIH1.0971101E71.0596101E7402.02
Aditya Birla Real Estate1446401.01414223.0389.31
ABB India470993.0470544.0349.21
Sona Blw Precision Forgings5264959.05174959.0347.56
State Bank Of India4382283.03791885.0318.13
Tata Power9942031.07442031.0308.22
Bata India2014320.01937916.0273.42
Torrent Power1970035.01798395.0271.69
United Breweries1551442.01368210.0266.87
Bharat Forge2074996.01952773.0260.16
Bajaj Auto292628.0280617.0253.50
Creditaccess Grameen2653055.02528055.0228.04
Vinatiorg1217645.01165361.0217.40
Oberoi Realty1082384.01032384.0207.24
Varun Beverages5166943.03143019.0195.25
Bajaj Finance255685.0248893.0163.67
Titan Company530448.0498631.0162.01
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals494823.0480823.0145.34
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India150962.0113462.0141.65
Suzlon Energy2.5307873E71.8639783E7117.40
Blue Dart Express149219.0143127.0107.43
CG Power & Industrial Solutions1595200.01266573.092.75
PB Fintech408294.0366464.069.41
National Aluminium Company3774536.02747772.066.54
Carborundum Universal404396.0332341.048.50
Kajaria Ceramics342645.0328615.039.67
Thermax85282.056973.026.16

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Indian Hotels Company1.6938108E71.6594981E71316.57
Bharat Electronics3.7908293E73.4286382E71056.03
Uno Minda9676216.09378945.0985.97
Dixon Technologies (India)650661.0568150.0898.10
Federal Bank3.0144637E72.9653164E7625.03
Praj Industries7345881.07321675.0603.13
Max Healthcare Institute5879924.05379924.0527.10
Tata Consultancy Services1178014.0953014.0407.02
Kaynes Technology India515962.0515808.0308.84
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1492637.01392637.0248.02
Bharti Airtel1810289.01510289.0245.75
Schaeffler India399385.0299385.0107.31
Ultratech Cement222738.082738.092.69
Info Edge India303557.093264.077.00
UTI Asset Management Company673434.0563270.073.18
APL Apollo Tubes626158.0404650.061.37
Dr Reddys Laboratories696735.0496735.059.73
Cipla907418.0335204.051.42
Hindustan Zinc646913.0520616.026.28
Tata Motors267202.0202.00.02

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

