Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pranav Gokhale,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹12913.50 crore. Under the guidance of Pranav Gokhale,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund returned 0.97%, showing a positive delta of 2.17%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.42%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 9.34% 4.08% 5.26% 1 Year 26.84% 16.38% 10.46% 3 Years 15.29% 40.22% -24.93% 5 Years 20.96% 101.49% -80.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 18.39% Software & Programming 9.6% Consumer Financial Services 4.92% Auto & Truck Parts 4.71% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.03% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.96% Construction Services 3.76% Electric Utilities 3.64% Oil & Gas Operations 3.1% Communications Services 3.05% Construction - Raw Materials 2.82% Aerospace & Defense 2.75% Investment Services 2.69% Recreational Products 2.41% Personal & Household Prods. 2.35% Computer Services 2.12% Chemical Manufacturing 2.06% Tobacco 1.89% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.68% Healthcare Facilities 1.63% Food Processing 1.39% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.37% Insurance (Life) 1.26% Jewelry & Silverware 1.0% Airline 1.0% Retail (Apparel) 0.99% Appliance & Tool 0.86% Retail (Grocery) 0.73% Misc. Capital Goods 0.73% Metal Mining 0.72% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.66% Coal 0.62% Iron & Steel 0.59% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.56% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.2% Footwear 0.17% Hotels & Motels 0.14%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.65, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.88, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.46% for one year, 12.44% for three years, and 16.71% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

