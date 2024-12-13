Hello User
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pranav Gokhale,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 12913.50 crore. Under the guidance of Pranav Gokhale,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund returned 0.97%, showing a positive delta of 2.17%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.42%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 9.34% 4.08% 5.26%
1 Year 26.84% 16.38% 10.46%
3 Years 15.29% 40.22% -24.93%
5 Years 20.96% 101.49% -80.53%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank7.31%
HDFC Bank6.97%
Infosys4.13%
Reliance Industries3.10%
Bharti Airtel3.05%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks18.39%
Software & Programming9.6%
Consumer Financial Services4.92%
Auto & Truck Parts4.71%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.03%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.96%
Construction Services3.76%
Electric Utilities3.64%
Oil & Gas Operations3.1%
Communications Services3.05%
Construction - Raw Materials2.82%
Aerospace & Defense2.75%
Investment Services2.69%
Recreational Products2.41%
Personal & Household Prods.2.35%
Computer Services2.12%
Chemical Manufacturing2.06%
Tobacco1.89%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.68%
Healthcare Facilities1.63%
Food Processing1.39%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.37%
Insurance (Life)1.26%
Jewelry & Silverware1.0%
Airline1.0%
Retail (Apparel)0.99%
Appliance & Tool0.86%
Retail (Grocery)0.73%
Misc. Capital Goods0.73%
Metal Mining0.72%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.66%
Coal0.62%
Iron & Steel0.59%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.56%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.2%
Footwear0.17%
Hotels & Motels0.14%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.65, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.88, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.46% for one year, 12.44% for three years, and 16.71% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Tata Power1.04%3053673134.38
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India0.67%13296786.64
HDFC Asset Management Company0.65%19396483.40
PB Fintech0.46%35000059.55
Piramal Pharma0.25%118000031.68
Divis Laboratories0.21%4623527.24
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals0.11%7032313.80

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank5257340.05182340.0899.50
Infosys3129688.03029688.0532.40
Bharat Electronics1.265E71.245E7354.71
State Bank Of India4089000.03939000.0323.08
Zomato1.2653E71.1303E7273.25
Uno Minda2752840.02712840.0266.76
Mahindra & Mahindra816515.0796515.0217.34
Tata Consumer2114276.01789276.0179.39
Ge Vernova T&d India854999.0839999.0150.02
KEI Industries367687.0347687.0140.88
Vinatiorg838956.0708956.0139.92
Tech Mahindra1000000.0700000.0112.61
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals3480000.02830000.0110.66
Varun Beverages1308947.01208947.072.27
Cummins India235000.0180000.063.02

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Reliance Industries3473362.02998362.0399.40
Tata Consultancy Services680297.0630297.0250.14
Bajaj Finance361535.0320996.0221.16
Computer Age Management Services428167.0397915.0176.83
Ultratech Cement177971.0157971.0174.81
Samvardhana Motherson International8850000.08663345.0156.77
Bajaj Auto160617.0148617.0146.19
Interglobe Aviation356318.0318818.0129.21
Trent190000.0180000.0128.32
Power Finance Corp2692500.02492500.0113.40
Creditaccess Grameen1123411.01023411.0100.50
Avenue Supermarts295320.0239263.094.05
Hindalco Industries1545331.01345331.092.30
CG Power & Industrial Solutions1459595.01195495.084.22
Coal India1975000.01775000.080.24
APL Apollo Tubes825000.0499013.075.88
Maruti Suzuki India110826.023326.025.84
Bikaji Foods International523624.0154349.013.12

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

