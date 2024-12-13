Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Pranav Gokhale,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹12913.50 crore. Under the guidance of Pranav Gokhale,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund returned 0.97%, showing a positive delta of 2.17%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.42%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|9.34%
|4.08%
|5.26%
|1 Year
|26.84%
|16.38%
|10.46%
|3 Years
|15.29%
|40.22%
|-24.93%
|5 Years
|20.96%
|101.49%
|-80.53%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|7.31%
|HDFC Bank
|6.97%
|Infosys
|4.13%
|Reliance Industries
|3.10%
|Bharti Airtel
|3.05%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|18.39%
|Software & Programming
|9.6%
|Consumer Financial Services
|4.92%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.71%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.03%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.96%
|Construction Services
|3.76%
|Electric Utilities
|3.64%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.1%
|Communications Services
|3.05%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|2.82%
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.75%
|Investment Services
|2.69%
|Recreational Products
|2.41%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.35%
|Computer Services
|2.12%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.06%
|Tobacco
|1.89%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.68%
|Healthcare Facilities
|1.63%
|Food Processing
|1.39%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|1.37%
|Insurance (Life)
|1.26%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.0%
|Airline
|1.0%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.99%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.86%
|Retail (Grocery)
|0.73%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.73%
|Metal Mining
|0.72%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.66%
|Coal
|0.62%
|Iron & Steel
|0.59%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|0.56%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.2%
|Footwear
|0.17%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.14%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.65, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.88, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.46% for one year, 12.44% for three years, and 16.71% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Tata Power
|1.04%
|3053673
|134.38
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|0.67%
|132967
|86.64
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|0.65%
|193964
|83.40
|PB Fintech
|0.46%
|350000
|59.55
|Piramal Pharma
|0.25%
|1180000
|31.68
|Divis Laboratories
|0.21%
|46235
|27.24
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.11%
|70323
|13.80
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Bank
|5257340.0
|5182340.0
|899.50
|Infosys
|3129688.0
|3029688.0
|532.40
|Bharat Electronics
|1.265E7
|1.245E7
|354.71
|State Bank Of India
|4089000.0
|3939000.0
|323.08
|Zomato
|1.2653E7
|1.1303E7
|273.25
|Uno Minda
|2752840.0
|2712840.0
|266.76
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|816515.0
|796515.0
|217.34
|Tata Consumer
|2114276.0
|1789276.0
|179.39
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|854999.0
|839999.0
|150.02
|KEI Industries
|367687.0
|347687.0
|140.88
|Vinatiorg
|838956.0
|708956.0
|139.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1000000.0
|700000.0
|112.61
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|3480000.0
|2830000.0
|110.66
|Varun Beverages
|1308947.0
|1208947.0
|72.27
|Cummins India
|235000.0
|180000.0
|63.02
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Reliance Industries
|3473362.0
|2998362.0
|399.40
|Tata Consultancy Services
|680297.0
|630297.0
|250.14
|Bajaj Finance
|361535.0
|320996.0
|221.16
|Computer Age Management Services
|428167.0
|397915.0
|176.83
|Ultratech Cement
|177971.0
|157971.0
|174.81
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|8850000.0
|8663345.0
|156.77
|Bajaj Auto
|160617.0
|148617.0
|146.19
|Interglobe Aviation
|356318.0
|318818.0
|129.21
|Trent
|190000.0
|180000.0
|128.32
|Power Finance Corp
|2692500.0
|2492500.0
|113.40
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1123411.0
|1023411.0
|100.50
|Avenue Supermarts
|295320.0
|239263.0
|94.05
|Hindalco Industries
|1545331.0
|1345331.0
|92.30
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|1459595.0
|1195495.0
|84.22
|Coal India
|1975000.0
|1775000.0
|80.24
|APL Apollo Tubes
|825000.0
|499013.0
|75.88
|Maruti Suzuki India
|110826.0
|23326.0
|25.84
|Bikaji Foods International
|523624.0
|154349.0
|13.12
