Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vishal Mishra,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3844.86 crore. Under the guidance of Vishal Mishra,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, the fund adheres to its objective of the fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through diversified investments in equity & equity related instruments across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund returned -5.44%, showing a negative delta of -1.79% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.48% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.24% -7.26% 3.02% 1 Year 13.76% 8.25% 5.51% 3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 14.4% Software & Programming 7.67% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.38% Consumer Financial Services 5.22% Construction Services 5.06% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.07% Auto & Truck Parts 3.64% Investment Services 3.43% Electric Utilities 2.63% Communications Services 2.41% Computer Services 2.38% Food Processing 2.19% Construction - Raw Materials 2.18% Aerospace & Defense 1.98% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.64% Oil & Gas Operations 1.55% Chemical Manufacturing 1.45% Healthcare Facilities 1.43% Appliance & Tool 1.37% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 1.28% Textiles - Non Apparel 1.19% Misc. Capital Goods 1.17% Hotels & Motels 1.16% Recreational Products 1.16% Airline 1.11% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.03% Business Services 0.98% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.9% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.9% Tobacco 0.87% Metal Mining 0.85% Personal & Household Prods. 0.8% Audio & Video Equipment 0.72% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.3%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.40, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.60% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: