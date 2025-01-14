Hello User
Livemint

Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vishal Mishra,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3844.86 crore. Under the guidance of Vishal Mishra,Shridatta Bhandwaldar, the fund adheres to its objective of the fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through diversified investments in equity & equity related instruments across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund returned -5.44%, showing a negative delta of -1.79% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.48% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.24% -7.26% 3.02%
1 Year 13.76% 8.25% 5.51%
3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.65%
ICICI Bank3.96%
Infosys2.85%
Bharti Airtel2.41%
Zomato2.38%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks14.4%
Software & Programming7.67%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.38%
Consumer Financial Services5.22%
Construction Services5.06%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.07%
Auto & Truck Parts3.64%
Investment Services3.43%
Electric Utilities2.63%
Communications Services2.41%
Computer Services2.38%
Food Processing2.19%
Construction - Raw Materials2.18%
Aerospace & Defense1.98%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.64%
Oil & Gas Operations1.55%
Chemical Manufacturing1.45%
Healthcare Facilities1.43%
Appliance & Tool1.37%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)1.28%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.19%
Misc. Capital Goods1.17%
Hotels & Motels1.16%
Recreational Products1.16%
Airline1.11%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.03%
Business Services0.98%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.9%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.9%
Tobacco0.87%
Metal Mining0.85%
Personal & Household Prods.0.8%
Audio & Video Equipment0.72%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.3%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.40, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.60% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank1045000.0995000.0178.71
Infosys600000.0590000.0109.62
JK Cement207832.0195832.083.79
Brigade Enterprises665005.0560005.069.50
Larsen & Toubro204221.0184221.068.62
Mahindra & Mahindra232500.0212500.063.03
Tata Consumer616889.0591889.056.75
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals1690000.01290000.052.86
Ge Vernova T&d India319654.0284826.050.03
Varun Beverages1026032.0794266.049.34
Interglobe Aviation140000.097500.042.70
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals240973.0220973.038.35
Cummins India143271.0108271.037.72
Suzlon Energy7256280.05578140.035.14
Equitas Small Finance Bank7149948.05478948.034.16
National Aluminium Company1700000.01350000.032.69
PNB Housing Finance345000.0310000.027.65
Engineers India1199904.0699952.014.10
Vinatiorg84131.045931.08.57

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Bharat Electronics2695000.02470000.076.08
Uno Minda605272.0603434.063.44
Max Healthcare Institute637500.0562500.055.12
Piramal Pharma1800000.01300000.034.94
Power Finance Corp870000.0670000.033.19
Central Depository Service India110000.085000.013.94

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

