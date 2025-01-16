Canara Robeco Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Canara Robeco Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vishal Mishra,Silky Jain, remains a prominent player in the Value. Canara Robeco Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹654.70 crore. Under the guidance of Vishal Mishra,Silky Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of the fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related instrument, with higher focus on value stocks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Canara Robeco Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Canara Robeco Value Fund returned -3.84%, showing a negative delta of -2.33% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.19% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.12% -6.43% 1.31% 1 Year 0.00% 9.51% -9.51% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 19.28% Software & Programming 9.38% Construction Services 6.26% Oil & Gas Operations 4.43% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.93% Communications Services 3.85% Electric Utilities 3.59% Investment Services 3.53% Consumer Financial Services 3.02% Food Processing 2.97% Aerospace & Defense 2.93% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.89% Chemical Manufacturing 2.77% Tobacco 1.98% Airline 1.93% Recreational Products 1.72% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.58% Insurance (Life) 1.45% Coal 1.4% Textiles - Non Apparel 1.39% Healthcare Facilities 1.33% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.15% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.13% Auto & Truck Parts 1.06% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.03% Appliance & Tool 1.0% Retail (Apparel) 0.93% Personal & Household Prods. 0.7% Construction - Raw Materials 0.69% Natural Gas Utilities 0.42%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Ntpc Green Energy 0.93% 914436 11.64 Global Health 0.73% 85000 9.17

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: