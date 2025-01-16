Hello User
Canara Robeco Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Canara Robeco Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Canara Robeco Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Canara Robeco Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Canara Robeco Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vishal Mishra,Silky Jain, remains a prominent player in the Value. Canara Robeco Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 654.70 crore. Under the guidance of Vishal Mishra,Silky Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of the fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related instrument, with higher focus on value stocks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Canara Robeco Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Canara Robeco Value Fund returned -3.84%, showing a negative delta of -2.33% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.19% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.12% -6.43% 1.31%
1 Year 0.00% 9.51% -9.51%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank6.88%
HDFC Bank6.85%
Infosys4.91%
Bharti Airtel3.85%
Reliance Industries3.66%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks19.28%
Software & Programming9.38%
Construction Services6.26%
Oil & Gas Operations4.43%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.93%
Communications Services3.85%
Electric Utilities3.59%
Investment Services3.53%
Consumer Financial Services3.02%
Food Processing2.97%
Aerospace & Defense2.93%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.89%
Chemical Manufacturing2.77%
Tobacco1.98%
Airline1.93%
Recreational Products1.72%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.58%
Insurance (Life)1.45%
Coal1.4%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.39%
Healthcare Facilities1.33%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.15%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.13%
Auto & Truck Parts1.06%
Oil & Gas - Integrated1.03%
Appliance & Tool1.0%
Retail (Apparel)0.93%
Personal & Household Prods.0.7%
Construction - Raw Materials0.69%
Natural Gas Utilities0.42%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Ntpc Green Energy0.93%91443611.64
Global Health0.73%850009.17

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Infosys333000.0326000.061.29
Interglobe Aviation57500.053000.024.14
Bharat Electronics800783.0750783.022.01
Coal India480000.0455000.017.48
Awfis Space Solutions302686.0238843.017.32
Hindustan Aeronautics40000.035000.014.63
Indian Bank295000.0275000.014.58
Cipla101740.091740.014.03
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals75301.070301.012.97
Engineers India725000.0650000.011.84
Birla Corporation75000.070000.08.67
Maruti Suzuki India8000.06500.07.06

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
K P R Mill177285.0174259.017.33
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities92000.082000.013.44
Emcure Pharmaceuticals35327.034632.05.02

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

