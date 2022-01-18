Cardano has had its ups and downs in recent months. For a time it was the third-biggest cryptocurrency, topped by only Bitcoin and Ether, and neared $100 billion in market value amid optimism about the addition of smart contract capabilities. However, it dropped after that and is about 50% below its early-September record, even with the recent rally. While Cardano has an enthusiastic fan base, it’s also got detractors. Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, posted on Twitter in August that “I spoke to twenty of the smartest people I know in the space, and zero of them saw Cardano having traction with devs."