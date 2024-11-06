Cartrade Tech, Tilaknagar Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Cartrade Tech, Tilaknagar Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, National Aluminium Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 86.15(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 475.78(0.6%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 18.95(0.04%) at 05 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST. Other stocks such as Medicamen Organics, Ceigall India, BEW Engineering, IRB Invit Fund Unt, MT Educare hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.