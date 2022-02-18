Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to question Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief executive officer and managing director of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), widening the ambit of its original probe in the case of preferential access to NSE algo-trading platform, an official of the agency said. The official added that it will ‘happen soon’ without going into the details.

CBI was already conducting a probe in the case of preferential access to NSE algo-trading platform and had registered a first information report (FIR) in the case on 30 May 2018 against OPG Securities’ promoter Sanjay Gupta, his brother-in-law Aman Kakrady, Ajay Shah, who facilitated Gupta’s operations by developing and providing a software called Chanakya, and some other unnamed officials of NSE and Sebi. In May 2019 the agency had submitted a status report to Delhi high court that its probe is no longer limited to the original complaint.

In a written reply to the parliament in July 2021 the government had said the CBI investigation is still going on. Recently, the CBI submitted a status report on the probe to Delhi High Court.

"These new facts highlighted in the Sebi order can be used by the agency to widen its probe. The leakage of sensitive information by Ramkrishna is one of the most serious offenses. CBI is equipped in verifying if any financial damaged caused to the institution and the exact identity of the recipient of the data," said a person familiar with the matter.

