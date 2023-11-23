Shares of the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) gained 4.65 per cent on Thursday, November 23, day after it announced that the number of active demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark . In a statement, the depository announced "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL".

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised). CDSL maintains and services more than 10 crore demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across the country.

Also Read: CDSL becomes first listed depository to register more than 10-crore demat accounts

These BOs are serviced by CDSL’s over 580 Depository Participants (DPs) from over 20,000 locations. CDSL is also the only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.

CDSL reported a net profit of ₹108.8 crore in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), compared to ₹80.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Depository's total income from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹230.11 crore, compared to ₹170 crore in the year-ago period.

On Thursday, shares of CDSL opened at ₹1,740, and gained 4.65 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹1,825 apiece, against a 52-week high mark of ₹1,897 apiece on the NSE.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session flat. Alongside a surge in US markets, and a decline in crude oil prices, the benchmark equity indices witnessed gains in early trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent at 66,017.81 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,802 level, down 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent. Shares of CDSL settled 4.71 per cent higher at ₹1,799.90 apiece on the NSE.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.