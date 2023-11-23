CDSL shares gain over 4% after total active demat account registration crosses 10-crore mark
Shares of CDSL opened at ₹1,740, and gained 4.65 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹1,825 apiece, against a 52-week high mark of ₹1,897 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) gained 4.65 per cent on Thursday, November 23, day after it announced that the number of active demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark. In a statement, the depository announced "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL".
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started