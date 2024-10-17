CEAT share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -0.62%

CEAT Share Price Today : On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2945 and closed at 2887. The stock reached a high of 2968.9 and a low of 2872.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:12 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2887, -1.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81119.3, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 2968.9 and a low of 2872.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52992.52
103025.38
203031.14
502876.94
1002717.08
3002658.37

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 38.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.26 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 18.75% in the quarter.

CEAT share price down -1.86% today to trade at 2887 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.47% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

482.55
11:13 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-4.25 (-0.87%)

Tata Steel share price

154.60
11:13 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.65 (-0.42%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,720.95
11:13 AM | 17 OCT 2024
12.95 (0.48%)

State Bank Of India share price

812.50
11:13 AM | 17 OCT 2024
6.65 (0.83%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,900.05
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
64.8 (1.34%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,684.95
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
13.9 (0.3%)

EPL share price

272.50
11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
0.8 (0.29%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,934.90
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-96.1 (-4.73%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

630.95
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-31.85 (-4.81%)

KEI Industries share price

4,172.05
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-209.35 (-4.78%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,934.90
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-96.1 (-4.73%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,786.10
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-80.35 (-4.3%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,204.25
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
71.8 (6.34%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.35
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
10.85 (4.99%)

Mphasis share price

3,027.00
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
116.3 (4%)

Latent View Analytics share price

488.00
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
17.55 (3.73%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.