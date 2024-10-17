CEAT share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -0.62%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2992.52
|10
|3025.38
|20
|3031.14
|50
|2876.94
|100
|2717.08
|300
|2658.37
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 38.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 18.75% in the quarter.
CEAT share price down -1.86% today to trade at ₹2887 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.47% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess