CEAT share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -0.62%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:12 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2887, -1.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81119.3, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2968.9 and a low of ₹2872.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2992.52 10 3025.38 20 3031.14 50 2876.94 100 2717.08 300 2658.37

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 38.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.26 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 18.75% in the quarter.