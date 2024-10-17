Hello User
Business News/ Markets / CEAT share are down by -1.86%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today : On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2945 and closed at 2887. The stock reached a high of 2968.9 and a low of 2872.05 during the day.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:12 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2887, -1.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81119.3, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 2968.9 and a low of 2872.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52992.52
103025.38
203031.14
502876.94
1002717.08
3002658.37

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 38.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.26 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 18.75% in the quarter.

CEAT share price down -1.86% today to trade at 2887 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.47% each respectively.

