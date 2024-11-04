CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2.32%, Nifty down by -1.71%

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2801.95 and closed at 2741.05. The stock reached a high of 2801.95 and a low of 2730 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2741.05, -2.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78451.56, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of 2801.95 and a low of 2730 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52802.37
102825.08
202898.98
502925.78
1002778.17
3002683.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2841.4, 2876.9, & 2909.5, whereas it has key support levels at 2773.3, 2740.7, & 2705.2.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -51.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.05 & P/B is at 2.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.87% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -2.32% today to trade at 2741.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.71% & -1.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2.32%, Nifty down by -1.71%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

137.95
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-7.05 (-4.86%)

Tata Steel share price

146.55
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.15 (-2.1%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,292.70
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-46.4 (-3.47%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,274.85
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-17.15 (-1.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

207.05
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
2.8 (1.37%)

City Union Bank share price

177.50
01:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.35 (-0.2%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,253.90
01:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-10.1 (-0.8%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,349.15
01:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11.1 (-0.82%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,942.95
01:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-219.75 (-6.95%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.92
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.53 (-6.27%)

PVR Inox share price

1,483.25
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-92.15 (-5.85%)

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,179.00
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-65.8 (-5.29%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,116.15
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
274.05 (5.66%)

Gillette India share price

10,469.55
01:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
507.75 (5.1%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,610.35
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
60.75 (3.92%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,119.65
01:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
36.8 (3.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.