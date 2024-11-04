Hello User
Business News/ Markets / CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2.32%, Nifty down by -1.71%

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2.32%, Nifty down by -1.71%

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2801.95 and closed at 2741.05. The stock reached a high of 2801.95 and a low of 2730 during the trading session.

CEATShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2741.05, -2.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78451.56, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of 2801.95 and a low of 2730 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52802.37
102825.08
202898.98
502925.78
1002778.17
3002683.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2841.4, 2876.9, & 2909.5, whereas it has key support levels at 2773.3, 2740.7, & 2705.2.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -51.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.05 & P/B is at 2.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.87% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -2.32% today to trade at 2741.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.71% & -1.6% each respectively.

