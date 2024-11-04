CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2.32%, Nifty down by -1.71%

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2801.95 and closed at ₹ 2741.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2801.95 and a low of ₹ 2730 during the trading session.

CEAT Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2741.05, -2.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78451.56, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2801.95 and a low of ₹2730 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2802.37 10 2825.08 20 2898.98 50 2925.78 100 2778.17 300 2683.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2841.4, ₹2876.9, & ₹2909.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2773.3, ₹2740.7, & ₹2705.2.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -51.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.05 & P/B is at 2.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.87% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.