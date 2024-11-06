CEAT Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.75%

CEAT Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2715.25 and closed at 2777.55. The stock reached a high of 2777.55 and a low of 2710.45 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2777.55, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80185.48, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 2777.55 and a low of 2710.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52802.37
102825.08
202898.98
502925.78
1002778.17
3002685.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2771.02, 2802.03, & 2837.02, whereas it has key support levels at 2705.02, 2670.03, & 2639.02.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -24.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.56 & P/B is at 2.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.35% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price up 1.62% today to trade at 2777.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, TVS Srichakra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.89% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
