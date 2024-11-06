CEAT Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.75%

CEAT Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2715.25 and closed at ₹ 2777.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2777.55 and a low of ₹ 2710.45 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

CEAT Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2777.55, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80185.48, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2777.55 and a low of ₹2710.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2802.37 10 2825.08 20 2898.98 50 2925.78 100 2778.17 300 2685.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2771.02, ₹2802.03, & ₹2837.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2705.02, ₹2670.03, & ₹2639.02.

CEAT Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -24.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.56 & P/B is at 2.64. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.35% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.