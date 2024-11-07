CEAT Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.94%, Nifty down by -1.13%

CEAT Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2824 and closed at ₹ 2840. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2840 and a low of ₹ 2786.9 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

CEAT Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:04 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2840, 1.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79651.27, down by -0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2840 and a low of ₹2786.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2790.59 10 2804.02 20 2887.93 50 2924.03 100 2780.99 300 2686.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2817.97, ₹2850.48, & ₹2905.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2729.97, ₹2674.48, & ₹2641.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -18.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.91 & P/B is at 2.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.83% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.