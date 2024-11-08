CEAT Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -0.24%

CEAT Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2852.10 and closed at ₹ 2864.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2875.95 and a low of ₹ 2852.10 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value, closing higher than its opening price.

CEAT Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2864.05, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79348.22, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2875.95 and a low of ₹2852.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2782.21 10 2786.48 20 2874.15 50 2921.39 100 2783.05 300 2687.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2913.42, ₹2958.43, & ₹3027.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2798.97, ₹2729.53, & ₹2684.52.

CEAT Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -51.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.53 & P/B is at 2.77. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.89% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.