CEAT Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -0.5%, Nifty up by 0.76%

CEAT Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2808.25 and closed at 2849.25. The stock reached a high of 2867.65 and a low of 2808.25 during the day. This indicates a positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published11 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 11-11-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2849.25, -0.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79962.56, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 2867.65 and a low of 2808.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52798.32
102800.35
202849.50
502920.60
1002792.35
3002692.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2905.8, 2945.6, & 2974.5, whereas it has key support levels at 2837.1, 2808.2, & 2768.4.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -56.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.48 & P/B is at 2.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.47% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -0.5% today to trade at 2849.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apollo Tyres are falling today, but its peers MRF, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.6% each respectively.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

