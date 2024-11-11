CEAT Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -0.5%, Nifty up by 0.76%

CEAT Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2849.25, -0.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79962.56, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2867.65 and a low of ₹2808.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2798.32 10 2800.35 20 2849.50 50 2920.60 100 2792.35 300 2692.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2905.8, ₹2945.6, & ₹2974.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2837.1, ₹2808.2, & ₹2768.4.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -56.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.48 & P/B is at 2.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.47% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.