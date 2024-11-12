CEAT Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.06%

CEAT Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2823.45 and closed at 2827.95. During the day, the stock reached a high of 2849.30 and a low of 2817.50. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price from the opening to the closing, with a range of fluctuation throughout the day.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2827.95, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79529.83, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 2849.3 and a low of 2817.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52798.32
102800.35
202849.50
502920.60
1002792.35
3002692.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2873.7, 2904.1, & 2938.3, whereas it has key support levels at 2809.1, 2774.9, & 2744.5.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -51.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.35 & P/B is at 2.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.31% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -0.31% today to trade at 2827.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company are falling today, but its peers JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.06% & 0.04% each respectively.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.06%

