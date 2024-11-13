CEAT Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.64%

CEAT Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2748 and closed at 2715.15. The stock reached a high of 2748 and a low of 2700 during the day.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
CEAT Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:04 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2715.15, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78248, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 2748 and a low of 2700 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52798.32
102800.35
202849.50
502920.60
1002792.35
3002692.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2821.58, 2875.57, & 2903.68, whereas it has key support levels at 2739.48, 2711.37, & 2657.38.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.80 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.97% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -2% today to trade at 2715.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.64% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
