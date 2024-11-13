CEAT Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: CEAT share price are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.64%

CEAT Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:04 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2715.15, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78248, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2748 and a low of ₹2700 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2798.32 10 2800.35 20 2849.50 50 2920.60 100 2792.35 300 2692.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2821.58, ₹2875.57, & ₹2903.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2739.48, ₹2711.37, & ₹2657.38.

CEAT Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.80 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.97% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.