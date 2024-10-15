CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.33%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2996.22
|10
|3070.38
|20
|3027.94
|50
|2866.13
|100
|2705.92
|300
|2652.45
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3044.43, ₹3089.82, & ₹3124.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2964.08, ₹2929.12, & ₹2883.73.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 8.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.87% with a target price of ₹2974.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.
CEAT share price up 0.01% today to trade at ₹3000 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.33% & -0.15% each respectively.
