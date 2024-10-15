CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.33%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹3000, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.45, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3032.95 and a low of ₹2953.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2996.22 10 3070.38 20 3027.94 50 2866.13 100 2705.92 300 2652.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3044.43, ₹3089.82, & ₹3124.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2964.08, ₹2929.12, & ₹2883.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 8.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.87% with a target price of ₹2974.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.