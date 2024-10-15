CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.33%

CEAT Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 3001.05 and closed slightly lower at 3000. The stock reached a high of 3032.95 during the day and a low of 2953.05.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 3000, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81851.45, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 3032.95 and a low of 2953.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52996.22
103070.38
203027.94
502866.13
1002705.92
3002652.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3044.43, 3089.82, & 3124.78, whereas it has key support levels at 2964.08, 2929.12, & 2883.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 8.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.87% with a target price of 2974.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.

CEAT share price up 0.01% today to trade at 3000 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.33% & -0.15% each respectively.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
