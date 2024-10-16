CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.45%, Nifty down by -0.1%

CEAT Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2998.95 and closed at 2936.05. The stock reached a high of 2998.95 and a low of 2933 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates
CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:02 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2936.05, -0.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81760.42, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 2998.95 and a low of 2933 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53004.38
103045.63
203033.83
502871.77
1002712.01
3002655.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3017.52, 3076.03, & 3109.22, whereas it has key support levels at 2925.82, 2892.63, & 2834.12.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.29% with a target price of 2974.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.

CEAT share price down -0.45% today to trade at 2936.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.45%, Nifty down by -0.1%

