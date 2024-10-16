CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.45%, Nifty down by -0.1%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|3004.38
|10
|3045.63
|20
|3033.83
|50
|2871.77
|100
|2712.01
|300
|2655.24
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3017.52, ₹3076.03, & ₹3109.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2925.82, ₹2892.63, & ₹2834.12.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.29% with a target price of ₹2974.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.
CEAT share price down -0.45% today to trade at ₹2936.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.
