CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.45%, Nifty down by -0.1%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:02 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2936.05, -0.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81760.42, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2998.95 and a low of ₹2933 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3004.38 10 3045.63 20 3033.83 50 2871.77 100 2712.01 300 2655.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3017.52, ₹3076.03, & ₹3109.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2925.82, ₹2892.63, & ₹2834.12.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.29% with a target price of ₹2974.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.