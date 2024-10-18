CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 2.24%, Nifty up by 0.12%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2953.9, 2.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81064.03, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2958.75 and a low of ₹2724.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2976.66 10 3000.38 20 3028.66 50 2883.14 100 2722.80 300 2660.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2945.0, ₹3005.0, & ₹3045.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2845.0, ₹2805.0, & ₹2745.0.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 17.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.68% with a target price of ₹2974.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.