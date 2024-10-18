CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 2.24%, Nifty up by 0.12%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2976.66
|10
|3000.38
|20
|3028.66
|50
|2883.14
|100
|2722.80
|300
|2660.98
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2945.0, ₹3005.0, & ₹3045.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2845.0, ₹2805.0, & ₹2745.0.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.68% with a target price of ₹2974.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.15% MF holding, & 18.75% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 18.75% in the june quarter.
CEAT share price up 2.24% today to trade at ₹2953.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.07% each respectively.