CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.34%, Nifty down by -0.36%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2949.52
|10
|2972.87
|20
|3026.08
|50
|2895.77
|100
|2733.76
|300
|2664.93
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3106.2, ₹3229.05, & ₹3438.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2774.25, ₹2565.15, & ₹2442.3.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.66% with a target price of ₹3036.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.
CEAT share price down -0.34% today to trade at ₹2957.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.
