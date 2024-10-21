CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.34%, Nifty down by -0.36%

CEAT Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at ₹ 2964.95 and closed at ₹ 2957.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3021.45 and a low of ₹ 2877.80 during the day.

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2957.45, -0.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80990.31, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3021.45 and a low of ₹2877.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2949.52 10 2972.87 20 3026.08 50 2895.77 100 2733.76 300 2664.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3106.2, ₹3229.05, & ₹3438.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2774.25, ₹2565.15, & ₹2442.3.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.24 & P/B is at 2.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.66% with a target price of ₹3036.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.