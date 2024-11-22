CEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.59%, Nifty up by 1.2%

CEAT Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2749.3 and closed at 2798.05. The stock reached a high of 2805.2 and a low of 2749.3, indicating a range of movement but ultimately closing higher than the opening price.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:29 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2798.05, 1.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78045.05, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of 2805.2 and a low of 2749.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52766.93
102792.53
202798.27
502912.59
1002809.08
3002696.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2809.38, 2868.12, & 2899.28, whereas it has key support levels at 2719.48, 2688.32, & 2629.58.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -64.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.67 & P/B is at 2.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.51% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price up 1.59% today to trade at 2798.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.2% & 1.15% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.59%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

331.75
12:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
5.95 (1.83%)

Adani Power share price

478.45
12:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.3 (0.48%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,137.50
12:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
22.8 (2.05%)

Tata Steel share price

141.15
12:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
0.9 (0.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

253.30
12:28 PM | 22 NOV 2024
5.2 (2.1%)

Coforge share price

8,263.20
12:27 PM | 22 NOV 2024
52.95 (0.64%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

678.90
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-0.24%)

Federal Bank share price

209.05
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.75 (-0.83%)
More from 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,491.00
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-92 (-5.81%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.10
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.06 (-4.82%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

666.00
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-31.7 (-4.54%)

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,486.50
12:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-156.95 (-4.31%)
More from Top Losers

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

158.25
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
13.2 (9.1%)

Praj Industries share price

732.05
12:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
56.15 (8.31%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

205.00
12:28 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14.6 (7.67%)

Raymond share price

1,528.00
12:27 PM | 22 NOV 2024
101.5 (7.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.