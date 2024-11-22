CEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.66%, Nifty up by 1.15%

CEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:32 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2799.8, 1.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78141.71, up by 1.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2805.2 and a low of ₹2749.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2766.93 10 2792.53 20 2798.27 50 2912.59 100 2809.08 300 2696.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2809.38, ₹2868.12, & ₹2899.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2719.48, ₹2688.32, & ₹2629.58.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.67 & P/B is at 2.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.44% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.