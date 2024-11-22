Hello User
CEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.59%, Nifty up by 1.2%

CEAT Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2749.3 and closed at 2798.05. The stock reached a high of 2805.2 and a low of 2749.3, indicating a range of movement but ultimately closing higher than the opening price.

CEAT Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:29 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2798.05, 1.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78045.05, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of 2805.2 and a low of 2749.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52766.93
102792.53
202798.27
502912.59
1002809.08
3002696.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2809.38, 2868.12, & 2899.28, whereas it has key support levels at 2719.48, 2688.32, & 2629.58.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -64.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.67 & P/B is at 2.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.51% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price up 1.59% today to trade at 2798.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.2% & 1.15% each respectively.

