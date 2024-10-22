CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1.64%, Nifty down by -0.48%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2899.9, -1.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80828.12, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2963.85 and a low of ₹2883.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2949.52 10 2972.87 20 3026.08 50 2895.77 100 2733.76 300 2664.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3006.0, ₹3085.65, & ₹3152.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2859.15, ₹2791.95, & ₹2712.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -16.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.24 & P/B is at 2.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.69% with a target price of ₹3036.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.