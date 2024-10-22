Hello User
CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1.64%, Nifty down by -0.48%

CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1.64%, Nifty down by -0.48%

CEAT Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2910 and closed at 2899.9. The stock reached a high of 2963.85 and a low of 2883.6 during the day.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2899.9, -1.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80828.12, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 2963.85 and a low of 2883.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52949.52
102972.87
203026.08
502895.77
1002733.76
3002664.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3006.0, 3085.65, & 3152.85, whereas it has key support levels at 2859.15, 2791.95, & 2712.3.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -16.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.24 & P/B is at 2.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.69% with a target price of 3036.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -1.64% today to trade at 2899.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries, Bengal & Assam Company are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.48% & -0.4% each respectively.

