CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1.09%, Nifty up by 0.35%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2939.28
|10
|2971.83
|20
|3030.96
|50
|2902.75
|100
|2739.48
|300
|2667.71
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2955.88, ₹3007.97, & ₹3051.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2860.53, ₹2817.27, & ₹2765.18.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 16.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.53% with a target price of ₹3036.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.
CEAT share price down -1.09% today to trade at ₹2877 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.35% & 0.35% each respectively.
