CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1.09%, Nifty up by 0.35%

CEAT Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2912 and closed at ₹ 2877. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2912 during the day and a low of ₹ 2810.05.

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 13:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2877, -1.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80502.95, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2912 and a low of ₹2810.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2939.28 10 2971.83 20 3030.96 50 2902.75 100 2739.48 300 2667.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2955.88, ₹3007.97, & ₹3051.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2860.53, ₹2817.27, & ₹2765.18.

CEAT Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 16.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.23 & P/B is at 2.86. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.53% with a target price of ₹3036.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.