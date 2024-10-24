CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -0.08%

CEAT Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2833 and closed at 2803.8. The stock reached a high of 2857.4 and a low of 2784 during the day.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
CEAT Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2803.8, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80054.96, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 2857.4 and a low of 2784 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52931.13
102961.83
203029.72
502907.22
1002744.79
3002670.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2881.23, 2939.77, & 2974.88, whereas it has key support levels at 2787.58, 2752.47, & 2693.93.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -29.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.22 & P/B is at 2.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.27% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -0.96% today to trade at 2803.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
