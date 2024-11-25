CEAT Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.8%, Nifty up by 1.82%

CEAT Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:22 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2898.25, 1.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80451.98, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2926.75 and a low of ₹2867.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2793.13 10 2800.71 20 2791.35 50 2910.42 100 2815.25 300 2697.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2884.48, ₹2920.22, & ₹2982.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2786.53, ₹2724.32, & ₹2688.58.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 0.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.33 & P/B is at 2.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.58% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.