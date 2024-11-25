Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / CEAT Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.8%, Nifty up by 1.82%

CEAT Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 1.8%, Nifty up by 1.82%

Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2867.3 and closed at 2898.25. The stock reached a high of 2926.75 and a low of 2867.3, indicating some volatility throughout the day. Overall, the stock closed higher than its opening price, reflecting positive movement in the market.

CEATShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:22 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2898.25, 1.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80451.98, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 2926.75 and a low of 2867.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52793.13
102800.71
202791.35
502910.42
1002815.25
3002697.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2884.48, 2920.22, & 2982.43, whereas it has key support levels at 2786.53, 2724.32, & 2688.58.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 0.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.33 & P/B is at 2.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.58% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price has gained 1.8% today to trade at 2898.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.82% & 1.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.