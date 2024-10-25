CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -2.93%, Nifty down by -1.03%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:02 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2720.4, -2.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79376.99, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2810.6 and a low of ₹2680.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2908.98 10 2942.82 20 3020.83 50 2911.05 100 2749.14 300 2672.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2847.7, ₹2888.7, & ₹2921.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2773.9, ₹2741.1, & ₹2700.1.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 19.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.04 & P/B is at 2.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.75% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.