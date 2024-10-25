Hello User
CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -2.93%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2804.35 and closed at 2720.40. The stock reached a high of 2810.60 and a low of 2680.15 during the day.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:02 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2720.4, -2.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79376.99, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 2810.6 and a low of 2680.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52908.98
102942.82
203020.83
502911.05
1002749.14
3002672.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2847.7, 2888.7, & 2921.5, whereas it has key support levels at 2773.9, 2741.1, & 2700.1.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 19.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.04 & P/B is at 2.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.75% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -2.93% today to trade at 2720.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.86% each respectively.

