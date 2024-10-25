CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -2.93%, Nifty down by -1.03%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2908.98
|10
|2942.82
|20
|3020.83
|50
|2911.05
|100
|2749.14
|300
|2672.46
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2847.7, ₹2888.7, & ₹2921.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2773.9, ₹2741.1, & ₹2700.1.
CEAT Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was 19.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.75% with a target price of ₹3176.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.
CEAT share price down -2.93% today to trade at ₹2720.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as MRF, Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.86% each respectively.