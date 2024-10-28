CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 0.29%, Nifty up by 1.13%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2847.79
|10
|2898.65
|20
|2984.52
|50
|2912.02
|100
|2757.32
|300
|2674.68
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2814.68, ₹2885.67, & ₹2952.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2676.48, ₹2609.27, & ₹2538.28.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -22.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.22% with a target price of ₹3176.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.
CEAT share price has gained 0.29% today to trade at ₹2756.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess