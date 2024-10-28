CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 0.29%, Nifty up by 1.13%

CEAT Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2720.65 and closed at ₹ 2756.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2766 and a low of ₹ 2694.5 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2756.5, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80281.42, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2766 and a low of ₹2694.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2847.79 10 2898.65 20 2984.52 50 2912.02 100 2757.32 300 2674.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2814.68, ₹2885.67, & ₹2952.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2676.48, ₹2609.27, & ₹2538.28.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -22.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.64 & P/B is at 2.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.22% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.