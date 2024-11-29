CEAT Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.86%

CEAT Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2989.7 and closed at 2994.95. The stock reached a high of 2996 and a low of 2951.4 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:20 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2994.95, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79740.18, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of 2996 and a low of 2951.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52853.63
102811.29
202805.82
502913.23
1002819.46
3002699.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3003.53, 3038.02, & 3075.03, whereas it has key support levels at 2932.03, 2895.02, & 2860.53.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -66.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 21.24 & P/B is at 2.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.41% with a target price of 3217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price up 0.69% today to trade at 2994.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are falling today, but its peers MRF, Bengal & Assam Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.86% & 0.88% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.86%

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.65
11:20 AM | 29 NOV 2024
5.5 (4.47%)

Adani Power share price

550.70
11:21 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-9.5 (-1.7%)

Tata Steel share price

144.85
11:21 AM | 29 NOV 2024
1.4 (0.98%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.00
11:21 AM | 29 NOV 2024
0.2 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,041.00
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
72.55 (7.49%)

Praj Industries share price

837.90
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
42 (5.28%)

Laurus Labs share price

567.90
11:17 AM | 29 NOV 2024
16.45 (2.98%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

5,030.00
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
133.55 (2.73%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

905.10
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-81.85 (-8.29%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

358.25
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-15.35 (-4.11%)

Triveni Turbines share price

765.45
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-31.1 (-3.9%)

Intellect Design Arena share price

694.00
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-23.65 (-3.3%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Energy Solutions share price

787.05
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
59.7 (8.21%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,041.00
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
72.55 (7.49%)

Piramal Pharma share price

263.80
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
18.2 (7.41%)

Praj Industries share price

837.90
11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
42 (5.28%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.