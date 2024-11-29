CEAT Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: CEAT share price are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.86%

CEAT Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2989.7 and closed at ₹ 2994.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2996 and a low of ₹ 2951.4 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

CEAT Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:20 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2994.95, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79740.18, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2996 and a low of ₹2951.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2853.63 10 2811.29 20 2805.82 50 2913.23 100 2819.46 300 2699.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3003.53, ₹3038.02, & ₹3075.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2932.03, ₹2895.02, & ₹2860.53.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -66.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 21.24 & P/B is at 2.86.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.41% with a target price of ₹3217.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.12% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.20% in june to 15.12% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.