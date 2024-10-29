Hello User
CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.78%, Nifty down by -0.8%

CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -0.78%, Nifty down by -0.8%

CEAT Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2800.35 and closed at 2774.85. The stock reached a high of 2820 and a low of 2760.4 during the session.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:04 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2774.85, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79517.56, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 2820 and a low of 2760.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52847.79
102898.65
202984.52
502912.02
1002757.32
3002675.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2839.65, 2878.3, & 2951.65, whereas it has key support levels at 2727.65, 2654.3, & 2615.65.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -57.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.98 & P/B is at 2.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.46% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -0.78% today to trade at 2774.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, TVS Srichakra are falling today, but its peers JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.8% & -0.61% each respectively.

