CEAT Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: CEAT share price are up by 2.05%, Nifty down by -0.07%

CEAT Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2798.95 and closed at 2832.15. The stock reached a high of 2837.85 and a low of 2730.35 during the day.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
CEATShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
CEATShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

CEAT Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2832.15, 2.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80243.21, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 2837.85 and a low of 2730.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52817.45
102878.37
202962.00
502915.62
1002761.74
3002677.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2814.52, 2852.23, & 2879.47, whereas it has key support levels at 2749.57, 2722.33, & 2684.62.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -40.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.83 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.14% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price up 2.05% today to trade at 2832.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bengal & Assam Company are falling today, but its peers MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCEAT Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: CEAT share price are up by 2.05%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

289.95
12:10 PM | 30 OCT 2024
6.35 (2.24%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

323.65
12:10 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3 (0.94%)

Tata Motors share price

844.70
12:11 PM | 30 OCT 2024
1.65 (0.2%)

Tata Steel share price

149.80
12:11 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.25 (-0.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,829.95
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
417.65 (4.44%)

Coforge share price

7,855.00
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
99.5 (1.28%)

City Union Bank share price

177.60
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.37%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.40
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.25 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,382.00
12:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-3607.05 (-7.36%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,424.35
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-860.3 (-6.02%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

329.50
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.75 (-4.01%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

653.85
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-27.35 (-4.01%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

370.60
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
31.2 (9.19%)

Redington India share price

180.85
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
14.1 (8.46%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,277.25
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
93.7 (7.92%)

Vardhaman Textiles share price

472.25
12:05 PM | 30 OCT 2024
34.3 (7.83%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.