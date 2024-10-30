CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 1.98%, Nifty down by -0.06%

CEAT Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at ₹ 2798.95 and closed at ₹ 2830.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2837.85 and a low of ₹ 2730.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2817.45 10 2878.37 20 2962.00 50 2915.62 100 2761.74 300 2677.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2814.52, ₹2852.23, & ₹2879.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2749.57, ₹2722.33, & ₹2684.62.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -39.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.83 & P/B is at 2.67. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.22% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.