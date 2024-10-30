Hello User
CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are up by 1.98%, Nifty down by -0.06%

CEAT Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT's stock opened at 2798.95 and closed at 2830.10. The stock reached a high of 2837.85 and a low of 2730.35 during the day.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2830.1, 1.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80303.11, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 2837.85 and a low of 2730.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52817.45
102878.37
202962.00
502915.62
1002761.74
3002677.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2814.52, 2852.23, & 2879.47, whereas it has key support levels at 2749.57, 2722.33, & 2684.62.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -39.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.83 & P/B is at 2.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.22% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price up 1.98% today to trade at 2830.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bengal & Assam Company are falling today, but its peers MRF, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

