CEAT Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: CEAT share price are down by -1.45%, Nifty down by -0.34%

CEAT Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:00 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2790, -1.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79590.33, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2850 and a low of ₹2789 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2790.76
|10
|2860.95
|20
|2943.17
|50
|2918.94
|100
|2765.58
|300
|2679.39
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2869.72, ₹2908.63, & ₹2978.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2761.12, ₹2691.43, & ₹2652.52.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -59.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 6.48% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.22 & P/B is at 2.73.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.84% with a target price of ₹3176.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.
CEAT share price down -1.45% today to trade at ₹2790 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries, TVS Srichakra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.34% & -0.44% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess