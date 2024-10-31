CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.56%

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:02 today, CEAT shares are trading at price ₹2802.75, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2850 and a low of ₹2775.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2790.76 10 2860.95 20 2943.17 50 2918.94 100 2765.58 300 2679.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2842.77, ₹2877.58, & ₹2910.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2774.67, ₹2741.38, & ₹2706.57.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -27.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.22 & P/B is at 2.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.32% with a target price of ₹3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.