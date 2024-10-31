CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.56%

CEAT Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2790.76
|10
|2860.95
|20
|2943.17
|50
|2918.94
|100
|2765.58
|300
|2679.39
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2842.77, ₹2877.58, & ₹2910.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2774.67, ₹2741.38, & ₹2706.57.
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -27.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.32% with a target price of ₹3176.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.
CEAT share price down -1% today to trade at ₹2802.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries, TVS Srichakra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.
